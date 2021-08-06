How Austin Celebrates National CBD Day on August 8, 2021

Austin-based Earlybird CBD has partnered with a few of their favorite brands to celebrate National CBD Day all over Austin!

Try the Frozen Matcha Pain Killer with Earlybird CBD today through August 8th. Available anytime, add Earlybird to any coffee drink

Get a free Earlybird CBD sample at select yoga & fitness classes while supplies last. Available at both locations on Sunday, August 8th

Add a side of CBD Aioli to the House Fries and enjoy a CBD Blueberry Lemonade from Friday, August 6 through Sunday, August 8th.

Enjoy the limited edition peach & basil scone with an Earlybird CBD infused honey glaze by Pastry Chef Kelly Dugan at the cafe’s brunch pop-up on Sunday, August 8th from 10 am to 4 pm.

Take a meditation or yoga class with a complimentary Earlybird 4-pack.

Limited edition Rusa/ Gazpacho CBD mocktail only available on Sunday, August 8th.

To relieve chronic pain

To reduce anxiety

To increase mood

To reduce stress

About Earlybird CBD:

Corpus Christi natives and long-time Austinites, Justin Adair and Mark Hulings are the co-founders of Earlybird CBD. Earlybird offers CBD gummies and they recently launched a CBD tincture. Earlybird CBD began in 2018 with a simple mission: To help people find the best quality CBD for whatever their needs are. From sourcing, the purest hemp, touring the finest labs, and sampling from the very best confectioners, they are experts on how to produce exceptional and effective CBD products.

We formulated our product to have enough THC and other cannabinoids to produce a mild buzz for most consumers – perfect whether unwinding after a long day or gearing up for a hike outdoors.” Justin Adair, Co-Founder

Earlybird gummies are made with full-spectrum hemp oil and contain a 5:1 CBD to THC ratio. These gummies have approximately 2.5mg of THC (<0.3% THC) and 12.5mg of CBD in each gummy. The gummies come in three flavors: lemon, strawberry, and watermelon and are available in 30-count bottles and 4-packs.

The gummies are best ingested. They recommend starting with half a gummy and then increasing to the full gummy. The tincture can be taken orally or mixed in with foods and beverages.





Earlybird gummies are only available to adults 21+ and can be purchased at Earlybirdcbd.com along with a growing list of select retailers across Austin.