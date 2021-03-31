How Americans Can Set Up Direct Payments Of Stimulus Funds Through Prepaid Cards

The government is about to send checks to many Americans who need vital financial support. However, millions of people – including lower income and retirees – may be excluded because they have not filed a tax return. To help these individuals receive a stimulus payment with as little delay as possible, Mastercard, Liberty Tax and Walmart are teaming up to help by enabling direct payments through prepaid cardholder accounts and improving equitable access to those who need it most.

TV Financial Expert and Best-Selling Author Patrice Washington explains how this public service program works. You’ll learn how many people can file a free tax return through Walmart or Liberty Tax and select a Mastercard prepaid card as the means to receive their tax refund and stimulus funds. It’s estimated that this program could help as many as 8 million eligible Americans– including those who have not filed taxes recently and do not have a digital means of receiving their Economic Impact Payments.

Sponsored by Mastercard. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.