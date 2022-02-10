House Of Shan Is Spreading A Message Of Love, Imperfection & Connection

House Of Shan founder, Shannon Buth, joined Steph and Rosie to share her story and collection just in time for Valentines Day.

Founder, Shannon Buth says, “Every woman deserves to be surrounded by other strong, supportive women to thrive. We’re better together. House of Shan was created with all of that in mind. And, the ‘Live What You Love’ Collection is what this is all about. Spreading a message of love, imperfection, and connection. Nothing makes me happier than seeing women, men, and children proudly wearing and sharing the imperfect heart and spreading this message of love.”

$5 from each purchase in February supports The Children’s Heart Foundation. CHF’s mission is to advance the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of congenital heart defects by funding promising research.

For more information or to place an order go to HouseOfShan.com and Studio 512 viewers can save 15% by using code KXAN15.