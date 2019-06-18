Hours of Laughs! Check Out 48 Hours of Improv Comedy In Austin

Only the biggest fans of comedy are signing up for this: The Hideout Theatre is kicking of their annual 48-Hour Improv Marathon.

Eight improvisers begin performing at 5pm in Friday June 28, and don’t stop until 5pm June 30.

Each hour of the marathon will be a separate show, and costs $5 dollars to watch. An all-access Marathon pass is available for $48 dollars.

The marathon benefits the Hideout’s Building Connections program for neuro-divergent youth.

You can learn more by visiting their website at hideouttheatre.com.

