Photo By Jane Yun

Pacific Hospitality Group is proud to announce the completion of renovations of Hotel Viata, formerly Hotel Granduca Austin. Hotel Viata’s transformation features the addition of Spa Viata with eight treatment rooms, modern Italian restaurant Laurel, renovated pool deck and lobby, and more. The renovation design and construction of the 190,000-square-foot retreat was completed by interior design firm Hotel Studio, McCabe Architecture, Digney York Associates and PHG, with branding by local branding agency Tenderling.

“Hotel Viata’s new brand and name is inspired by Italy but steeped in Austin’s culture,” said David Putnicki, general manager of Hotel Viata. “It is a combination of Vita (life) and Amata (love). Our approach to “loving life” through Hotel Viata is to bring the slow lifestyle and spirit of Italy to Austin through our beautiful retreat. This is a love note to the town we all love from a perspective entirely different from anything else you will find locally.”

Photo By Jane Yun

To celebrate the grand reopening, Hotel Viata will offer a special “Taste of Viata” package featuring overnight accommodations, one Hotel Viata luggage tag, one welcome Laurel Libation for each guest and one Spa Viata gift bag. The package is specifically curated to give guests a glimpse into what Hotel Viata is all about, showing off the Italian side of Austin. Guests can book this package now (here).

As guests enter Hotel Viata, they will be greeted by a renovated lobby with a “Living Room” lounging area and small boutique market featuring goods from local small businesses like Uncle Ray’s Peanut Brittle, Alma Home Candles and Laura Elizabeth Jewelry, along with items that incorporate the Texas spirit and necessities. Guests will also be able to enjoy the renovated pool deck with reservable pool cabanas and an outdoor fireplace, along with a poolside café featuring special menu items, including paninis, pizza and salads, as well as specialty cocktails like the Laurel Spritzer with Chandon Garden Spritz and orange peel bitters and the Limoncello Margarita with Limoncello, Codigo Tequila, lemon and basil simple syrup.

Photo By Jane Yun

Hotel Viata’s amenities have extended further with the opening of Spa Viata last month. Influenced by Italy’s abundant spa heritage, Spa Viata provides holistic, nature-infused treatments, aromatic steam rooms and sea-inspired bathing that seamlessly intertwines with the sun-drenched, highly social Austin lifestyle. The new spa is located on the hotel’s second floor and is overseen by Director of Spa & Wellness Allison Williams. The eight-treatment-room facility is a crisp, modern take on luxury Italian wellness, and includes a designated couple’s suite as well as a private spa suite complete with a hydrotherapy tub and experiential rain shower. The spa menu includes massages, facials and more, with amenities such as a relaxation lounge, men’s and women’s locker rooms complete with a steam room, and sauna.

Helmed by Executive Chef Tommy Suddeth Jr., Hotel Viata’s new modern Italian restaurant, Laurel, debuted this past September with a menu that showcases ingredients from the Texas Hill Country while drawing inspiration from Italian coastal cuisine. Guests are greeted with a relaxed yet sophisticated atmosphere with highlights of natural decor and beautiful Hill Country scenery that evokes the feeling of the Amalfi coast. Laurel offers breakfast, lunch and dinner with menu options focused on flavors to satisfy the cravings of all guests, from kids to adults, along with a dedicated bar area featuring a cocktail menu rooted in Austin but inspired by the best spirits around the globe with handcrafted libations. The restaurant’s patio is a serene, hilltop hangout, offering one of the best Hill Country views in Austin to enjoy while dining.

Photo By Jane Yun

At Hotel Viata, guests can escape to the Hill Country while remaining only 10 miles outside of downtown Austin.

From artisanal gelato by the sparkling pool to live music and more, Hotel Viata helps guests feel worlds away. Hotel Viata features 194 artfully designed rooms, including 38 suites with small kitchenettes and separate living room areas that are perfect for families. Hotel Viata will continue to offer ample meeting space, perfect for weddings, conventions and events.

For more information on hotel packages or to book room reservations, please visit www.hotelviata.com. Follow along on Instagram at @hotelviata.

ABOUT HOTEL VIATA

Situated among 38 acres with sweeping views of the Texas Hill Country, Hotel Viata offers luxurious and sophisticated accommodations reminiscent of an Italian villa. The 194-room property features 38 suites, ample meeting space, a state-of-the-art fitness center, outdoor pool with private cabanas, authentic northern Italian cuisine made with local ingredients at Laurel, and luxury spa services and first-class amenities at Spa Viata. The scenic hotel is located in the upscale West Lake Hills area, just a short 15-minute drive from the heart of downtown Austin. Hotel Viata is operated by Pacific Hospitality Group (PHG) and is part of the Meritage Collection of independent lifestyle hotels.

ABOUT PACIFIC HOSPITALITY GROUP

Established in 1987, Pacific Hospitality Group (PHG) is a growing hospitality company with 14 hotels, including one currently under construction, and more than 120,000 square feet of event space in California, Hawaii, Louisiana and Texas. Based in Irvine, California, the company owns, manages, finances and develops hotels in iconic destinations. PHG serves as the parent company to a portfolio of lifestyle and luxury properties known as the Meritage Collection. Meritage Collection hotels include Paseìa Hotel & Spa in Huntington Beach, Ko’a Kea Hotel & Resort in Kauai, two Napa Valley properties – The Meritage Resort and Spa and Vista Collina Resort – and Hotel Viata in Texas.