Photo by Jane Yun

The renovations of Hotel Viata, formerly Hotel Granduca Austin, have recently been completed. The hotel’s transformation features the addition of Spa Viata with eight treatment rooms, modern Italian restaurant Laurel, a renovated pool deck and lobby and more.

“Hotel Viata’s new brand and name is inspired by Italy but steeped in Austin’s culture,” said David Putnicki, general manager of Hotel Viata. “It is a combination of Vita (life) and Amata (love). Our approach is ‘loving life’ through Hotel Viata is to bring the slow lifestyle and spirit of Italy to Austin through our beautiful retreat. This is a love note to our town from a perspective entirely different from anything else you will find locally.”

Photo by Jane Yun

To celebrate the Grand reopening, Hotel Viata is offering a special “Taste of Viata” package featuring overnight accommodations, a Hotel Viata luggage tag, one welcome Laurel Libation for each guest, and a Spa Viata gift bag. You can book this package here!

As guests enter Hotel Viata, they will be greeted by a renovated lobby with a “Living Room” lounging area and a small boutique market featuring goods from local small businesses like Uncle Ray’s Peanut Brittle, Alma Home Candles, and Laura Elizabeth Jewelry, along with items that incorporate the Texas spirit and necessities. Guests can also enjoy the renovated pool deck with reservable pool cabanas and an outdoor fireplace, along with a poolside café featuring special menu items including paninis, pizzas and salads, as well as specialty cocktails like the Laurel Spritzer with Chandon Garden Spritz and orange peel bitters and the Limoncello Margarita with Codigo Tequila, lemon, basil and simple syrup.

Photo by Jane Yun

Spa Viata is influenced by Italy’s rich spa heritage and provides holistic, nature-infused treatments, aromatic steam-rooms and sea-inspired bathing that seamlessly intertwines with the sun-drenched, highly social Austin lifestyle. The facility also includes a designated couple’s suite as well as a private spa suite, complete with a hydrotherapy tub and experiential rain shower. Spa offerings include massages, facials and more, with amenities such as a relaxation lounge, locker rooms, a steam room and a sauna.

Helmed by Executive Chef Tommy Suddeth Jr., Hotel Viata’s new modern Italian restaurant, Laurel, showcases ingredients from the Texas Hill Country while drawing inspiration from Italian Coastal cuisine. You will feel like you are dining on the Amalfi Coast at Laurel. Enjoy breakfast, lunch or dinner at Laurel along with a complete bar area. You can dine on the patio which offers one of the best Hill Country views in Austin.

Photo by Jane Yun

At Hotel Viata, guests can escape to the Hill Country while remaining only 10 miles outside of downtown Austin.

From artisanal gelato by the sparkling pool to live music and more, Hotel Viata helps guests feel worlds away. Hotel Viata has 194 artfully designed rooms, including 38 suites with small kitchenettes and separate living rooms that are perfect for families. Hotel Viata will continue to offer ample meeting space, perfect for weddings, conventions and more.

For more information you can visit hotelviata.com and follow along on Instagram at @hotelviata

ABOUT HOTEL VIATA

Situated among 38 acres with sweeping views of the Texas Hill Country, Hotel Viata offers luxurious and sophisticated accommodations reminiscent of an Italian villa. The 194-room property features 38 suites, ample meeting space, a state-of-the-art fitness center, outdoor pool with private cabanas, authentic northern Italian cuisine made with local ingredients at Laurel, and luxury spa services and first-class amenities at Spa Viata. The scenic hotel is located in the upscale West Lake Hills area, just a short 15-minute drive from the heart of downtown Austin. Hotel Viata is operated by Pacific Hospitality Group (PHG) and is part of the Meritage Collection of independent lifestyle hotels.

ABOUT PACIFIC HOSPITALITY GROUP

Established in 1987, Pacific Hospitality Group (PHG) is a growing hospitality company with 14 hotels, including one currently under construction, and more than 120,000 square feet of event space in California, Hawaii, Louisiana and Texas. Based in Irvine, California, the company owns, manages, finances and develops hotels in iconic destinations. PHG serves as the parent company to a portfolio of lifestyle and luxury properties known as the Meritage Collection. Meritage Collection hotels include Paseìa Hotel & Spa in Huntington Beach, Ko’a Kea Hotel & Resort in Kauai, two Napa Valley properties – The Meritage Resort and Spa and Vista Collina Resort – and Hotel Viata in Texas.