“Hot Wine Bling,” “Wish You Were Her” & Virtual Vino Classes With Aviary Wine & Kitchen

Alex Wheatley Bell, Beverage Director of Aviary Wine & Kitchen, joined Studio 512 live to bring some Christmas cheer!

Alex is rolling out “Hot Wine Bling,” a play on a popular Drake song, which is a toll-free number that routes to Alex’s cell phone. Folks will have the opportunity to speak one-on-one with Alex about what they may need for their holiday festivities, their stocking stuffers, and their present picks! Let Aviary & Alex act as Santa and spill the wine all over your holiday to raise your spirits when we’re staying separated. (It’ll be an entertaining phone call, we can promise that!)

Aviary is also doing something special, based on Alex (and so many other people) not getting to spend Christmas with their moms this year, due to advisements against travel. Aviary has a 6-pack offering that changes “Wish You Were Here” to “Wish You Were Her,” where they focus on 6 different female winemakers from across the globe!

Not only that, but Happy Hour returns! Aviary is bringing back Happy Hour to give a little reason to Eat, Drink, and Be Merry! Starting Friday, December 4th, Aviary will be offering Happy Hour daily from 4-7 p.m., featuring $2 off all wines by the glass and $10 off all bottles! This is definitely going to be a unique holiday season, so Aviary staff wanted to try and think of a way they could give guests a gift every day!

Aviary is also hosting their next Virtual Vino class this Saturday with the one and only Kyle McLachlan (Twin Peaks, Blue Velvet, Showgirls, Sex & The City, Desperate Housewives) and his wine label Pursued by Bear! The class is from 3-5 p.m., and while they are usually sold out the day before, Alex purchased a few extra bottles just in case someone wanted to join in. The class is $10 + a single bottle purchase. Pickups are available Friday from noon on, and then Saturday from noon ’til 2 p.m.

Aviary has a Christmas Week Prix Fixe/Table d’hôte Menu! From 12/18 to 12/23rd (Closed Christmas Eve & Christmas Day), they will be featuring a Prix Fixe menu curated by Chef Andre Molina with pairings selected by Alex himself. Guests will have the option to indulge in pairings or order a la carte for wine as they are taken through a tastebud experience of 6 different courses curated by Chef Andre Molina and the winter offerings of Texas farms. Guests with dietary restrictions will need to email the restaurant in advance to see if possible to curate some form of adjusted menu to adhere to their limitations/restrictions.

Aviary always has new ideas brewing! Learn more about all their offerings on their website.