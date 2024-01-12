Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party is coming to Austin for the first time ever. Fans of all ages will experience the thrill of watching their favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks in the DARK! This one-of-a-kind show will visit Moody Center on January 13 & 14, 2024 for 3 epic performances!

Tickets and event information are available at Ticketmaster.com and www.hotwheelsmonstertruckslive.com. Tickets are subject to convenience and facility fees.

Show times are as follows:

Saturday, January 13, 12:30PM/VIP, 9:30AM/Crash Zone, 10AM-11:15AM

Saturday, January 13, 7:30PM/VIP, 4:30PM/ Crash Zone, 5PM-6:15PM

Sunday, January 14, 2:30PM/VIP, 11:30AM/Crash Zone, 12PM-1:15PM

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party brings fans’ favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks to life including Mega Wrex™, Tiger Shark™, Demo Derby™, Bone Shaker™, Bigfoot®, Gunkster™, and introducing the brand new HW 5-Alarm™, the firetruck hero of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks! The Glow Party production features a laser light show, spectacular theatrical effects, dance parties, and Hot Wheels toy giveaways. Fans can also witness a special appearance from a transforming robot, plus the electrifying high-flyers of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Freestyle Motocross Team! Special kids pricing is available for all shows providing a BIG value for the whole family!

See the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks up close and personal, exclusively guided by the hosts of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live in the pre-show VIP Backstage Tour! Experience what happens behind the scenes before all the smashing and crashing goes down and then watch when the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks come to life. Each VIP Experience pass includes an exclusive VIP merchandise bundle. Passes are available to purchase while supplies last by adding them on to the ticket order at time of purchase.

The exciting Crash Zone Pre-Show Party will be held 2- 1/2 hours before every performance. The unique experience provides fans access to the competition floor to see the outrageous designs and epic size of the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, plus meet the drivers and get their autographs! Passes will be available to purchase while supplies last by adding them on to the ticket order at time of purchase.

The Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live tour is a partnership between Mattel and Raycom-Legacy Content Company, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Family Entertainment Holdings, LLC.

About Family Entertainment Live

Family Entertainment Holdings, LLC is a diversified, entertainment holding company that develops family-oriented live events including Magic of Lights®, an outdoor holiday lights experience displayed at venues throughout North America and Hot Wheels® Monster Trucks Live, showcasing a toys-to-life show of Mattel’s legendary Hot Wheels Monster Trucks show presented across North America, Europe and elsewhere internationally. The Company is headquartered in Medina, Ohio. For more information, visit familyentertainmentlive.com.

About Mattel, Inc.

Mattel is a leading global children’s entertainment company that specializes in design and production of quality toys and consumer products. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain, and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, American Girl®, Fisher-Price®, Thomas & Friends® and Mega®, as well as other popular brands that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music, and live events. We operate in 40 locations and sell products in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and technology companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in exploring the wonder of childhood and empowering kids to reach their full potential. Visit us online at www.mattel.com.

About Moody Center

Moody Center provides the nation’s 11th-largest city with a premier venue to host the biggest artists and acts on the planet. Designed specifically for concerts, the new arena replaces the 46-year-old Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center at The University of Texas and is home to The University of Texas Women’s and Men’s basketball games, family shows, and other sporting and community events. Moody Center is the first of its kind in the industry with an unrivaled partnership between Oak View Group, Live Nation/C3 Presents, The University of Texas at Austin, and Minister of Culture, Matthew McConaughey. In 2022, Moody Center ranked #1 highest-grossing venue in its category by Billboard Magazine and received the 2022-23 New Concert Venue of the Year Award by Pollstar Magazine and Arena of the Year by the Academy of Country Music. For additional information and news, follow @moodycenteratx on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, X, YouTube, and Tik Tok.