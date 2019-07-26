Hot Weather Hair With Urban Betty

Never know how to style your hair when it’s reaching 100 degrees outside? Nina Fitzgerald is a Senior Stylist and Wedding Specialist from Urban Betty salon that has all the tips. She came to the studio to show us how to style your air post-pool party with a trendy scarf. Nina also gave some tips on up-do’s to beat the Texas heat and still look cute.

Nina told us you don’t just want your hair to look good, but stay healthy through out the summer. This means protecting your precious locks from the sun.

Urban Betty is a well-known salon in Austin that decided to open up a second location! They recently opened their new spot on Soco owned by Chelle Neff.

Also, Nina Fitzgerald is making moves in the beauty community! She recently announced a new product called “Only Everything”. You can get more information about it on her webstite https://www.onlybyninafitzgerald.com/our-products.

For more information about getting your hair done by a stylist at Urban Betty vists either one of their locations or book your appointment online at https://urbanbetty.com/.