“Hot” Tip: Use Blue Plate Mayonnaise For Baking

Mayonnaise is a must-have when you’re whipping up a potato or chicken salad this summer — but did you know that mayo can be an awesome addition when you’re baking, too? Beth Mauterer from Blue Plate Mayo stopped by Studio 512 to show us some creative ideas for shaking things up in the kitchen!

Beth demonstrated chicken fingers with “Comeback Sriracha Sauce” in the studio, but there are lots of options! You can incorporate mayonnaise for a tangier taste to banana bread — and mayo can also help keep cupcakes moist! Finally, mac ‘n’ cheese is always a family favorite, and mayo adds an extra creamy kick.

For more recipes and a list of stores where you can find Blue Plate Mayo check out www.blueplatemayo.com. And follow them on Instagram and Facebook: @BluePlateMayo.

