With the return of Austin’s beloved Hot Summer Nights, festival organizers at the Red River Cultural District are excited to announce its biggest music lineup to-date with over 120 local musicians confirmed to perform during this year’s multi-venue, multi-genre, admission-free music festival on July 20-23.

After first launching in 2017, Hot Summer Nights has since cemented itself as a must-see experience within Austin’s summer calendar as attendees are invited to freely explore more than a dozen of the city’s most iconic venues while also supporting its rich music culture. Beginning Thursday, July 20 through Sunday, July 23 the festival will fill downtown Austin with free concerts across the Red River Cultural District that spans from 4th to 15th Street.

With genres varying from indie rock to psych to hip-hop to electronic to Latin music and everything in between, this year’s festival promises to be an unforgettable celebration of Austin’s vibrant arts scene. Helping bring the music this year are a multitude of landmark Austin venues and incredibly talented musicians alike.

Over the past five years, Hot Summer Nights has become an integral part of the Red River Cultural District’s annual events schedule, supporting district members, local musicians, and venue staff during the traditionally slower summer months. Along with the District’s other admission-free music festival held each January – Free Week – Hot Summer Nights has quickly become one of Austin’s most beloved annual events each summer, drawing tens of thousands of attendees from across the state while contributing to the local community’s economic growth over the past five years.

While the multi-genre and venue festival remains admission-free, the nonprofit organizers at the Red River Cultural District works year round with local organizations, city officials, and various community leaders to preserve and promote the interests of musicians and venues, as well as Austin’s larger music ecosystem that continues to face against an ever-evolving myriad of complex issues due to rapid downtown growth without cessation.

Although admission has and will remain free for each event, all Hot Summer Nights concerts are paid performance opportunities curated in cooperation with each participating venue, thanks in part to generous donations from corporate sponsors and individual donors. In addition to all of the amazing music performances, the Red River Cultural District has also partnered with a number of nearby restaurants, bars, breweries, and food trucks to activate during the weekend event while offering various in-store promotions, price discounts, as well as food and drink specials for festival-goers.

Stay tuned as the full foodie schedule will be released in the coming weeks, but fans can look forward to some very special offerings from Hoboken Pie, Stubb’s, Pelon’s Tex Mex, Shawarma Point, Mariana Miracles, Wanderlust Wine, Vaquero Taquero, and The Side Bar, as well as a custom batch of beer from Central District Brewing. Follow along on social media for more news and announcements including on Facebook at @redriverculturaldistrict, Instagram at @redriverculturaldistrict, and Twitter at @defendredriver.