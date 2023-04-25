Hot Luck Fest is back and returning to Austin Memorial Day Weekend, May 25 – 28. Founded by James Beard Award–winner Aaron Franklin, Guerilla Suit principal and Mohawk owner James Moody, and Mike Thelin, co-founder of Feast Portland, Hot Luck feels more like a family get-together and a backyard cookout than just another big music and food festival. It brings together some of Aaron’s favorite chefs, cooks and musicians from across the country and beyond. Individual tickets and weekend passes for the four-day fest go on sale today, March 7, at 10 a.m. CST at HotLuckFest.com.

“We are excited to welcome our friends to Austin, and kick off summer with Hot Luck,” says the Hot Luck founders.

The Hot Luck weekend means fun food events by day, featuring some of the most talented chefs in the world making food and serving good times at beloved Austin-area venues. At night, the focus shifts to music as guests can experience Austin nightlife with shows at some of the city’s most iconic clubs, including Mohawk and Hotel Vegas. This year, Hot Luck is excited to welcome The King Khan and BBQ Show, The Gories, Frankie and the Witch Fingers, Shinyribs, Robert Ellis and more.

Hot Luck and the Southern Smoke Foundation are teaming up again this year to continue their partnership focused on helping folks in our industry when they need it most. Southern Smoke has been the Hot Luck Fest charity beneficiary since 2022.

Whether you want to attend every event for three days straight with the Whole Enchilada Pass or come check out for one food or music event, Hot Luck has got you covered. Ticket prices for music shows start at only $12.

The 2023 events and chef lineup is as follows:

THURSDAY, MAY 25

Hi, How Are You?: Franklin Barbecue

Welcome to Hot Luck ’23, and for a lot of you — welcome to Austin. Join us for this East Side backyard industry get-together featuring some of Aaron’s favorites. It’s a one-of-a-kind block party you won’t want to miss!

Full Chef Lineup: Franklin Barbecue (Austin, TX); Jeremy Sewall, Row 34 (Boston, MA); Ashley Christensen, Poole’s Diner (Raleigh, NC), Dana Cree, Pretty Cool Ice Cream (Chicago, IL); Sophina Uong, Mister Mao (New Orleans, LA); Misti Norris, Petra and the Beast (Dallas, TX); Tracy Malechek-Ezekiel, Birdie’s and Arjav Ezekiel, Birdie’s (Austin, TX), Evan Leroy, Leroy and Lewis (Austin, TX); Todd Duplechan, Lenoir (Austin, TX); Mashama Bailey & Kristine Kittrell The Diner Bar (Austin, TX); Patrick Feges, Feges BBQ (Houston, TX); Erin Smith, Feges BBQ (Houston, TX); Damien Brockway, Distant Relatives (Austin, TX)

*This event is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and is included in the Whole Enchilada Ticket Package who can get in early at 5:30 p.m. Individual tickets are also available for $180.

FRIDAY, MAY 26

Big Top: Fair Market

We’re excited to announce our brand new event, an ode to the carnivals and fairs we all love, and of course, the food we crave. Join us under the Big Top at Fair Market, a beautiful and iconic venue in East Austin. It’s a night of fun and games and delicious food:

Full Chef Lineup: Chris Bianco, Pizzeria Bianco (Phoenix, AZ); Stuart Brioza, The Anchovy Bar (San Francisco, CA); Mason Hereford, The Turkey and the Wolf (New Orleans, LA); Gabe Rucker, Le Pigeon (Portland, OR); Marc Vetri, Vetri Cucina (Philadelphia, PA); Amanda Shulman, Her Place (Philadelphia, PA); Sarah Grueneberg, Monteverde (Chicago, IL); Paola Velez (Washington D.C.); Marc-Olivier Frappier, Mon Lapin (Montreal, CAN); Becky Masson, Fluff (Houston, TX); Tavel Bristol-Joseph, Emmer & Rye Hospitality Group/Canje (Austin, TX); Sarah McIntosh, Épicerie (Austin, TX); Yoshi Okai, Otoko (Austin, TX); Edgar Rico and Sara Mardanbigi, Nixta (Austin, TX); Fiore Tedesco, L’Oco d’Oro (Austin, TX); Luis ‘Beto’ Robledo, Cuantos Tacos (Austin, TX)

*This event is from 7:00 p.m.–10:00 p.m. and is included in the Whole Enchilada Ticket Package; Whole Enchilada pass holders can get in early at 6:30 p.m. Individual tickets are also available for $180.

SATURDAY, MAY 27

Al Fuego: Wild Onion Ranch

What happens when the masters of flame and forge gather together on a Texas ranch to sacrifice sparks unto the heavens? The answer is Al Fuego, Hot Luck’s main event and live-action celebration of flame-fueled and open-air cooking styles that run the gamut. A place where we ask chefs to keep it casual, set them up with the best meats, the coldest beer and all kinds of cooking contraptions. Al Fuego celebrates the fare rarely seen at large events—the obsessively prepared, passionately executed, inspiring food that chefs love to eat. If you ever wonder what chefs cook for their friends in their backyard, this is the shindig for you. Boots optional. Koozies required. Participating chef list below.

Full Chef Lineup: Crystal Wahpepah, Wahpepah’s Kitchen (Oakland, CA); Alon Shaya, Safta (Denver, CO); Erick Williams, Virtue (Chicago, IL); Arlin Smith, Eventide Oyster Co. (Portland, ME); Andrew Taylor, Eventide Oyster Co. (Portland, ME); Jordan Rubin, Mr. Tuna (Portland, ME); Ashleigh Shanti, Good Hot Fish (Asheville, NC); Matt Lightner, Okta (Portland, OR); Diane Moua (Minneapolis, MN); Michael Cimarusti, Providence (Los Angeles, CA); Reem Assil, Reem’s California (Oakland, CA); Chuy Villarreal, Orinoco (Monterey, MEX); Chava Orozco, Mi Compa Orozco (Mexico City, MEX); Kevin Fink, Emmer & Rye Hospitality Group/Ezov(Austin, TX); Davis Turner, Huckleberry Hospitality (Austin, TX); Michael Fojtasek, Albert Hotel (Austin, TX); Amanda Turner, Olamaie (Austin, TX); Shane Stark, Mongers (Austin, TX); Andy Knudson, Tillie’s (Wimberly, TX); Fermín Núñez, Este (Austin, TX); Ariana Quant, Uchi, Uchiko (Austin, TX); Kareem El-Ghayesh, KG BBQ (Austin, TX); Jakub Czyszczon, Garrison (Austin, TX); Blake Ransom, Revue (Austin, TX); Brad McDonald, Nido (Austin, TX); Thomas Malz, Carpenters Hall at Carpenter Hotel (Austin, TX); Jeffrey Hundelt, Summer House on Music Lane (Austin, TX)

*This event is from 7:00 p.m.–10:00 p.m. and is included in the Whole Enchilada Ticket Package; Whole Enchilada pass holders can get in early at 6:30 p.m. Individual tickets are also available for $250.

TICKETS

The Whole Enchilada Ticket Package:

$500 for adults, $150 for 13-20 year olds; $75 for 12 and under, and $900 for the Whole Enchilada Family Pass (two adults and two kids)

Hot Luck is offering a limited opportunity to experience the full weekend of the fifth annual Hot Luck food and music festival. Enjoy main events, music shows and more! Come hang with chefs, mingle with the bartenders and enjoy the most intimate festival experience available. For a behind-the-scenes look into Hot Luck, look no further. Limited to a handful of (really) lucky folks.

The Whole Enchilada Ticket Package includes:

Hi, How Are You? At Franklin Barbecue — Thursday night industry welcome party with early entry

Big Top at Fair Market — Main event Friday evening with early entry

Al Fuego at Wild Onion Ranch — Main event Saturday evening with early entry

Entrance to music shows at Mohawk, Hotel Vegas, High Noon and The Coral Snake all weekend

As always, Whole Enchilada passes as well as industry passes can be picked up at the YETI Austin Flagship on Thursday, May 25. There will be a window early on the 26th to pick up passes there too.

For more information, please visit us at hotluckfest.com and follow Hot Luck on Facebook and Instagram at @hotluckfest.

ABOUT HOT LUCK: Hot Luck is a food and live music gathering in Austin, Texas, brought together by James Beard Award–winner Aaron Franklin, Guerilla Suit principal James Moody, and Mike Thelin, cofounder of Feast Portland. Hot Luck is inspired by friendly tailgates, family reunions, get-togethers and potlucks of our past and present. It is a fun, chef-driven celebration of fire, food, music and camaraderie. An a la carte, eat-with-your-fingers picnic and party experience that highlights open-pit feats of culinary know-how and music in your ears that is as thoughtfully curated as the food on your plate. Come hungry, thirsty, and bring your dancin’ boots. For tickets and more information, please visit www.HotLuckFest.com and follow along @hotluckfest on social media.