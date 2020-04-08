“Hot Chocolate Talk” Tips With Dr. Tia Kim Of The Committee For Children

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. Did you know 1 in 4 girls and 1 in 20 boys report experiencing sexual abuse by age 18? Or that children under age 9 are most likely to be abused? Rosie spoke with Dr. Tia Kim, VP of Education, Research & Impact at Committee for Children to help you navigate important safety conversations with your children.

The Hot Chocolate Talk is a bold public awareness campaign created by Committee for Children, designed to help families start the conversation about preventing child sexual abuse; to offer warmth and comfort to understandably uncomfortable conversations when discussing unwanted touching and private body parts.

While it’s natural to feel awkward at the thought of broaching the subject with your child, the good news is that the Hot Chocolate Talk provides simple, research-based conversation starters to help you weave these critical safety conversations into everyday interactions you have with your children such as during bedtime, reading time, and at meals.

Research shows that if parents talk with their children from an early age and often, about their bodies and ways to recognize, refuse and report abuse, they create environments where kids feel comfortable asking questions and having difficult conversations (like disclosing abuse). The goal of the Hot Chocolate Talk is to embolden parents and caregivers to have these talks in a warm and welcoming environment – like sitting down over a cup of hot chocolate to start the conversation.

Dr. Tia Kim leads Committee for Children’s team of research scientists working to develop and evaluate the quality, effectiveness, and impact of the organization’s social-emotional learning programs, popularly known as Second Step used in 30% of U.S. schools and in more than 70 countries worldwide.

Learn more at www.HotChocolateTalk.org.

