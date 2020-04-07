“Hoppy” National Beer Day: Quarantined Edition

We have some “hoppy” news to share with you, It’s National Beer Day and we are raising a toast by playing beer trivia and chugging for charity with Quarantined Beer Chugs.

Quarantined Beer Chugs is a Facebook group who first started with 15 friends to stay connected during social distancing. The Facebook page has grown to over 300,000 followers. Now they are chugging for charity to help raise money for local businesses and workers who have been affected by COVID-19. The Facebook page has become a place for people to share not only funny drinking videos, but messages of support as the coronavirus takes a mental toll on people. You can like

“Like” Quarantined Beer Chugs Facebook page for exclusive artist content and group member spotlight. Wednesday, April 8th from 8pm-9pm, Jackie Venson will play a charity concert with a virtual tip jar. Proceeds from Wednesday’s concert donations and merch sales will be donated to Jackie Venson’s favorite charity HOME https://www.homeaustin.org which helps elderly musicians in Austin find housing.

Submit your best and favorite chugs to be featured on their page! https://www.facebook.com/quarantinedbeerchugs/

Go to https://www.facebook.com/quarantinedbeerchugs/?tn-str=k*F for more information. Cheers to giving back one chug at a time. #chugsforcharity QBC merch: https://bit.ly/2WBODDh