Chelsea Phillips of Tiny Tails To You joined Steph and Rosie along with her cute crew to wish everyone a Hoppy Easter.

Here’s who we met today:

Sherpa, Lionhead Rabbit

Baby Chicks

Mary Poopens, Silkie Chicken

Smokey, Chinchilla

Quillie Nelson, African Pygmy Hedgehog

Knuckles Tortellini (or Mr. T), Red-Footed Tortoise

Tiny Tails will be at Easter events around town including the Barton Creek Country Club, Dreamer’s Church on Anderson Mill and Redeemer Lutheran Church events this weekend.

Yellow Jacket Social Club Easter event is happening from 2:30p-5:30p on Sunday.

For more information or to book an event check out Tiny Tails to You, LLC