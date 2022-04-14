Chelsea Phillips of Tiny Tails To You joined Steph and Rosie along with her cute crew to wish everyone a Hoppy Easter.
Here’s who we met today:
Sherpa, Lionhead Rabbit
Baby Chicks
Mary Poopens, Silkie Chicken
Smokey, Chinchilla
Quillie Nelson, African Pygmy Hedgehog
Knuckles Tortellini (or Mr. T), Red-Footed Tortoise
Tiny Tails will be at Easter events around town including the Barton Creek Country Club, Dreamer’s Church on Anderson Mill and Redeemer Lutheran Church events this weekend.
Yellow Jacket Social Club Easter event is happening from 2:30p-5:30p on Sunday.
For more information or to book an event check out Tiny Tails to You, LLC