We’re starting our 4th of July party a little early with some drink and decor inspiration from Sandra Spalding of Twin Liquors.

The “American Sangria” is easy to make ahead of time, so you can enjoy your day without the added worry of preparation. Just be ready to pour, garnish and sip and enjoy! The DIY Highball station is great for everyone to make their own drinks throughout the day.

For more information and ideas you can check out Twin Liquors online at TwinLiquors.Com.