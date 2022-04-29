Earth Month wraps up at the end of April, and Studio 512 is highlighting a woman-run, vegan and eco-friendly skincare brand that has a lot to offer: The Good Hippie!

The Good Hippie is a small-batch, natural, artisan line of skincare + beauty, handcrafted in Austin. They believe the ritual of the bath and daily skincare routine should be a time

of indulgence.

The Good Hippie uses:

▸cold-pressed, organic botanical oils

▸raw, virgin, unrefined ingredients

▸organic herbs and flowers

▸therapeutic, natural salts

▸plant-based butters and waxes

▸steam-distilled essential oils & floral distillates

▸eco-friendly labels + packaging

▸100% vegan ingredients

▸glass containers

The Good Hippie doesn’t use:

▸parabens or sulfates

▸artificial ingredients or preservatives

▸artificial fragrances or colors

▸fillers of any sort

▸animal testing or animal products

▸harmful preservatives

▸plastic packaging

On their website, you can take a skincare quiz to figure out which products are the best for

your skin. You can shop seasonal gift boxes, bundles, skincare, home, hair and more. Learn more about the ethos behind the brand – and see all of their products – at TheGoodHippie.com.