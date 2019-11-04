Honor Our Veterans With The Central Texas Field Of Honor

Veterans Day is right around the corner, and we want to spend some time thanking the people who have given so much for our country. Dr. Jeanne Cox is a chairperson with the Central Texas Field of Honor, and she came by to tell us about an upcoming event that does just that.

Help honor our heroes with the Central Texas Field Of Honor up in San Gabriel Park in Georgetown, starting November 9th. For more information, go to www.georgetowntxfieldofhonor.org.

Sponsored by The Central Texas Field Of Honor. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.