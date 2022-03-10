Honey Moon Spirit Lounge Debuts Sunday Brunch

Chef Manuel Rocha of Honey Moon Spirit Lounge joined Steph and Rosie to debut their new Sunday brunch menu.

Adorned in decadence, Honey Moon Spirit Lounge is has launched a brand new Sunday brunch for the first time ever, with offerings just as dreamy as their french antique-inspired decor. Guests can enjoy an elevated yet playful menu by Chef Manuel Rocha featuring selections like Biscuits and Foie Gras Gravy with Duck Carnitas and Sunny Eggs; Báhn Mí Kolache with Pâté de Campagne, Carrot, Pickled Jalapeño, Pickled Daikon, Herbs, and Red Chili Aioli; French Omelette with Truffled Boursin Cheese, Vegetable Hash, and Mixed Greens; Seafood Tower with Twelve East Coast Oysters, Six Gulf Shrimp, Crab Dip, Crostinis, Cocktail Sauce, and Tarragon Mignonette; Caviar Service with Crème Fraîche, Chives, Boiled Eggs, Shallots, Blinis, and Potato Chips, and more.

Brunch cocktails include classic mimosas, bellinis, and micheladas. Signature brunch cocktails include the Honey Moon Spritzer; the Salty Dog; and The Full Salute with Wodka Vodka, Abernathy, espresso, almond orgeat, as well as a Build Your Own Bloody Mary option.



Along with their new Sunday brunch offerings every Sunday from 10:30 am to 3:30 pm, you can also stop by on Tuesday – Friday from 4 – 5:30pm for happy hour and Wednesdays for 1/2 priced bottles of wine and $2 oysters. Honey Moon Spirit Lounge is located at 624 W. 34th Street. Reservations are encouraged but they do also accept walk-ins.