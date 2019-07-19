Honey Cocktail

Two Hives Honey and Sour duck are companies that really think local. Two Hives Honey has hives all over the Austin area and Sour Duck uses locally-farmed and ranched products. So it only makes sense that they decided to team up for an event! They are hosting the “Honey Harvest Party” at Sour Duck on Sunday, July 14th. This is the time of year that the beekeepers start to harvest, so they have invited you to join in on the fun!

Sour Duck will have happy hour specials on food and drink, including their new honey infused cocktail, “A Summer In Greece.” If you want in on the excitement, they will have a frame of live bees and beekeepers on hand to answer all your burning questions about bees. You can reserve your space to attend a live honey harvest workshop, where you can learn how bees make honey, how beekeepers harvest, and even take part in a live harvest, taking home your own bottle of honey you jar yourself.

Admission for the event is free, but you have to register in advance.

There are 3 Honey Harvest Workshops: 4:00, 4:45 and 5:30.

For more information check out www.twohiveshoney.com and www.sourduckmarket.com.