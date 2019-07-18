Honduran-Inspired Food Truck In Austin: Lahleenea

Looking for authentic Honduran food in Austin? The Lahleenea Food Truck takes food from the streets of Honduras and brings it to Austin. Owner Alejandra Chi-Ham came to Studio 512 to make us her Ginger Lime Jamaica Drink. First, she makes the “Jamaica” — or Hibiscus — concentrate. She boils water with hibiscus flower and ginger for about 15 minutes. Once the concentrate is ready, she mixes it with water and sugar to taste.

Ginger Lime Jamaica Drink:

Hibiscus Flower

Ginger

Water

Sugar

Limes

Her restaurant is named Lahleenea or La Linea, meaning “the line” in Spanish, and it traces back to a specific plain in the town of La Ceiba located in the Northern Coast of Honduras. Honduran food isn’t afraid of spice — you can see that from the number of dishes with habañero on their menu!

Along with being delicious, Lahleenea also is benefitting our community. They use locally-sourced food and have 100% compostable packaging.

Make sure you check out their location on 2207 E Cesar Chavez Street, or visit their website at www.lahleenea.com.