“Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda” Season 9 Premiere

One of television’s favorite story tellers is saying goodbye. Former detective Joe Kenda is at the center of Investigation Discovery’s popular series Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda. The retired Colorado Springs police officer was on the force at the same time as Ron Stallworth (BlacKKKlansman) and has even interviewed Ted Bundy. His storytelling has enthralled audiences, and he returns for a ninth and final season of captivating stories.

With a 92% solve rate, one of the highest case closure rates in the country, Joe Kenda has helped bring answers to 356 families who were searching for justice in their loved one’s murder. In each episode, he cracks open his case files using an eidetic memory that recalls even the smallest of details with an intense, deliberate drawl and cool, no-nonsense demeanor that leaves viewers hanging on every word. The storytelling process of Homicide Hunter is a personal journey for Lt. Kenda as he chips away at painful memories that have long been suppressed, revisiting the crimes that defined his career and have since been recurring in his nightmares. He returns for a ninth and final season with a countdown of 20 more harrowing hours.

“Homicide Hunter: Lieutenant Joe Kenda” season 9 premieres on Wednesday, August 28th at 9 PM on Investigation Discovery. For more information, go to www.investigationdiscovery.com.

