Homework, Art Projects & More: How To Organize Kids’ Papers With Moxie Space

Sara Fritsch with Moxie Space shared her top tips for organizing the influx of papers that kids in school are bringing home.

Sara says parents need two things to successfully manage kids’ work:

Create a “Drop Zone.” It’s the natural spot where items tend to land. Sara asks the following questions to clients when establishing a drop zone: “Where do you enter the home? Where is the schoolwork done in the house? Where do mementos live or get created?” Sara’s got an excellent resource to reference if you don’t currently have an established area in your house: check out her blog post, “3 Quick Tips For Creating A Drop Zone.” Make a SIMPLE and CLEAR system to organize incoming pieces. Place it within the zone that you’ve established, including containers and labels. Make it so that you only need 1-2 steps to use/access your system. With this step, Sara asks, “What’s the flow in your space? Whose turn is it to deal with the schoolwork or memento, parent or child?”

Sara has recently partnered with PT50, a prestigious real estate organization in Austin and San Antonio, to help clients understand how to make their house look the most attractive to potential homebuyers, and to help ease with the transition to a new home with her unpacking service.

Sara is a professional organizer who wants you to “spend more time living your life, instead of struggling with your stuff.” Moxie Space is celebrating 5 years in business in August, 2021! Learn more about Moxie Space’s services here, and be sure to follow along on Instagram.