Homemade Strawberry Jam Recipe

Have you been doing the quarantine trend of making things like bread from scratch at home? Something purely summer to try this weekend to top that bread: Homemade Strawberry Jam.
Here’s what you need:
- 2lbs fresh strawberries
- 2 cups granulated sugar
- 1 Tbsp lemon juice
Instructions:
- Top and chop the strawberries (make sure you wash and dry your berries with a paper towel)
- Add fresh lemon juice (half of large lemon)
- Toss strawberries with sugar and macerate berries
- Once all ingredients are combined, transfer into a large saucepan and cook to a boil, stirring frequently. Cook on medium, medium high.
- Cook until mixture thickens up and foam is reduced. Lower your heat and stir constantly!
- Once mixture looks like jam, remove from heat, place jam in a sealed container and place in the fridge to help preserve.
- ENJOY!
And in honor of National Tequila Day, we have a summer margarita recipe that incorporates this homemade jam. It literally takes less than 5 minutes to make!
Ingredients:
- 2 oz of your favorite Tequila of choice
- 1 oz of Cointreau
- 1 oz of Fresh Lime Juice
- 1 Tablespoon Strawberry Jam (you can really use any jam)
- Fresh strawberries, for garnish
- rock salt, optional for garnish
Instructions:
- Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker filled with ice.
- Shake and strain into jam jar with a salted rim (optional.)
- Garnish with a dollop of strawberry jam and a lime wheel.
Jam margaritas are sweet, delicious, and easy to customize with your favorite flavor of jam! Recipe inspired by Super Golden Bakes.