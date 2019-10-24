Homemade Pretzels with Easy Tiger

Chef David Norman from Easy Tiger joined us in studio today to make delicious pretezels and to talk about his new book that recently came out called “Bread on the Table.” The book features recipes from his time spent exploring bread traditions throughout Europe and North America, plus menu ideas for incorporating homemade bread into everyday meals.

Easy Tiger Bake Shop & Beer Garden features artisan bread, locally roasted coffee, housemade meats, a full bar, and more than 30 local and boutique draft beers. All of their breads, meats, sausages and charcuterie are prepared in house, as well as their ccompaniments, from kraut to mustard.

Leare more at www.easytigerusa.com