Homegrown Hospitality & Egg-Cellent Eats At Another Broken Egg Cafe

Attention Austinites there is a new cafe in town and today, November 16th they are opening their doors. Another Broken Egg is locally owned by Nathan and Lianne Straathof, who decided to open

Another Broken Egg Cafe in their own neighborhood after visiting the concept in other

cities so they decided to bring it to Austin. The entrepreneurial couple is excited to serve up quality cuisine to the local community and find creative, impactful ways to partner with other area businesses and nonprofits.







The cafe’s menu features traditional and signature dishes like Cinnamon Roll French Toast, Crab Cake Benedict and Shrimp N’ Grits, along with a slew of innovative twists on classic brunch cocktails including the Lemon Blueberry Mimosa, ABE Famous Infused Mary™, and Spiked Vanilla Cold Brew.





Gluten-friendly and vegetarian options are also available, along with a kids’ menu and rotating seasonal dishes and drinks. The Austin location will open with a special holiday menu including festive offerings like Pecan Praline & Candied Bacon French Toast and Original Southern Egg Nog.







The 3,400 square foot restaurant will feature the brand’s redesigned “New South” interior—an open, modern space with rustic touches of distressed wood and wrought iron accents. Socially distant dining in and to-go with online ordering. Plus, additional seating on the restaurant’s dog-friendly outdoor patio.

Another Broken Egg of America Franchising, LLC is an upscale breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant that specializes in award-winning, Southern-inspired menu options with innovative twists and signature cocktails. Another Broken Egg Cafe® is one of the fastest-growing daytime-only concepts in the country, with more than 70 locations in 13 states and dozens more in development. Named by FSR magazine as one of the 10 Best Restaurant Chains in 2019, Winsight Media has also honored the company with its Leader in Foodservice Full-Service Award and Franchise Times magazine recognized it as one of its Fast & Serious Smartest-Growing Brands.

Learn more by visiting their website for more details.