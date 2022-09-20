Home Slice Director of Training and Culture, Shane Kullberg-Ronder, joined us on Studio 512 to introduce Home Slice, discuss the process of making their pepperoni pizzas, talk about National Pepperoni Day and its significance to the pizza restaurant.

Happy National Pepperoni day from Home Slice! Pepperoni fact: Pepperoni is considered to be the most popular pizza topping in the U.S.

Home Slice origin story: Opened in 2005 by 3 friends, Jen and Joseph Strickland + partner Terri Hannifin Buis, as a mom and pop restaurant.

Shane explains what makes Home Slice special: “They serve authentic New York-style pizza. The slices are so large and delicious. They have become lucky enough to be seen as an Austin Landmark with the most loyal and kind customers.”

Grown to 3 locations in Austin- South Congress, More Home Slice, and North Loop Optional: One more location even coming soon in Houston! Open until 10 pm! To learn more visit their website, or head to Intsagram to learn more about the exciting giveaway Home Slice is doing in honor of National Pepperoni Pizza day!