Home Slice Brings Back Their DOUGHvember Series

Home Slice came to the studio to show us how to make and toss pizza dough. Home Slice serves authentic hand-tossed New York-style pizza. Their DOUGHvember event series will return for a third consecutive year beginning Friday, November 1st. The charity-driven campaign will take place through December and all three Home Slice locations will be donating a percentage of sales to four different local charities: Carrying Hope, SAFE Alliance, Austin Bat Cave and the Austin Parks Foundation.

For more information, check out their website www.homeslice.com.

