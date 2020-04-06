Home School Art Assignment

Since schools have shut down, parents have had to get creative homeschooling their kids. Local mom, Heidi Okla asked each of her kids to create a visual interpretation of the coronavirus using any of the art supplies (paints, recycled materials, clay, chalk, pencils, etc.).

Her son Elliot took up the challenge and chose clay to mold and sculpt this little germ monster. Looks like Elliot got an A+ on this assignment!

