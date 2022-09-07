At Habitat for Humanity ReStore-San Marcos, you’ll find unique items at great prices while supporting affordable housing in Central Texas. Not only will you decrease your impact on your wallet, you’ll help make a life-changing impact on families in your community.

Habitat for Humanity ReStores are nonprofit home improvement stores and donation centers that sell new and gently used furniture, appliances, building materials, and home accessories to the public at a fraction of the retail price. Every purchase and donation helps local families partner with Austin Habitat for Humanity to build and repair safe, decent, and affordable homes in five Central Texas counties.

The San Marcos ReStore opened in December 2018 and has two sister locations in Austin. It has received Best of Hays awards for Best Indoor Furniture and Best Used Appliances in Hays County for several years in a row.

New items arrive daily, making every visit a new adventure! ReStore Assistant Manager Elena McDonald shares that the community can expect bargains on furniture, doors, clothing, and more every day but explains that you really never know what you’ll find at ReStore. The most unusual item she’s ever seen come into the San Marcos ReStore? A snow plow, of course. Two of them! Shoppers can also browse exclusive inventory from the comfort of their couch at ShopAustinReStore.com.

Shopping isn’t the only way to support the ReStore mission. When you donate no-longer-needed household goods to ReStore, your stuff builds homes! There are two ways to donate—drop off or pick-up. Visit AustinHabitat.org/ReStore/Donate to see if your donation qualifies for the ReStore’s free pick-up service.

Learn more at AustinHabitat.org/ReStore.

Habitat for Humanity ReStore – San Marcos

2521 S Interstate 35, San Marcos, TX 78666

(512) 738-8383

Open to the Public

Monday-Saturday 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Facebook @smtxrestore | Instagram @smtxrestore

This segment is paid for by Austin Habitat For Humanity ReStore and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.