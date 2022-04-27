At Austin Habitat for Humanity’s newest ReStore in Northwest Austin, you’ll find unique items at great prices while supporting affordable housing in Central Texas. Not only will you decrease your impact on your wallet, you’ll help make a life-changing impact on families in your community.

Austin Habitat for Humanity ReStores are nonprofit home improvement stores and donation centers that sell new and gently used furniture, appliances, building materials, and home accessories to the public at a fraction of the retail price.

At the intersection of North Highway 183 and Lake Creek Parkway, this ReStore is located in the rapidly growing Northwest Austin area. Opened last fall, the Lake Creek location is Austin Habitat for Humanity’s third and newest ReStore, and it joins the ranks of existing Austin Habitat ReStores in South Austin and San Marcos. The South Austin ReStore, the first ReStore in the nation, celebrates its 30th anniversary this year.

New items arrive daily, making every visit a new adventure! And with most of the inventory coming from the community, each ReStore is different, so be sure to shop all three locations early and often. You can also shop exclusive online inventory at ShopAustinReStore.com.

When you donate no-longer-needed household goods to ReStore, your stuff builds homes! There are two ways to donate—drop off or pick up. Visit AustinHabitat.org/ReStore/Donate to see if your donation qualifies for our free pick-up service. Learn more at AustinHabitat.org/ReStore.

Austin Habitat for Humanity ReStore – Lake Creek

13804 N US 183, Austin, TX 78750

512-367-5795

Open to the Public

Monday-Saturday 9 am-7 pm; Sunday 11 am-6 pm

Check out our discount days

This segment is paid for by Austin Habitat for Humanity ReStore and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.