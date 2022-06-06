Austin Habitat for Humanity ReStores are nonprofit home improvement stores and donation centers that sell new and gently used furniture, appliances, building materials, and home accessories to the public at a fraction of the retail price.

With three Austin-area locations as well as an online storefront with exclusive inventory, it’s never been easier to shop home improvement with a purpose. Every ReStore purchase and donation helps local families partner with Austin Habitat for Humanity to build safe, decent, and affordable homes in Central Texas.

Austin is home to the first ReStore in the nation, opened in 1992. Originally located on Comal Street, the ReStore moved to a larger location at the intersection of West Ben White Boulevard and South First Street in 2015. This year, Austin Habitat for Humanity ReStores are celebrating their 30th anniversary. In honor of this milestone, the Ben White and San Marcos locations have enjoyed store upgrades, including mission-specific signage to remind the community of the impact their purchases have made on local families in the past 30 years.

Over 30,000 square feet of deals await you at the Ben White ReStore, so you’re sure to find a unique piece that suits your style. With new items arriving daily, every visit is a new adventure. Inventory is donated by the community, corporate donors, liquidators, and more, making each store different, so be sure to shop all three locations early and often.

Shopping isn’t the only way to support the ReStore mission. When you donate no-longer-needed household goods to your local ReStore, your stuff builds homes! There are two ways to donate — drop off or pick up. Visit AustinHabitat.org/Restore/Donate to see if your donation qualifies for our free pick-up service.

To learn more about Austin Habitat for Humanity’s construction project for AISD staff and families, click here.

Learn more at AustinHabitat.org/Restore.

Austin Habitat for Humanity ReStore – Ben White

500 W Ben White Blvd, Austin, TX 78704

(512) 478-2165

Open to the Public

Monday-Saturday 9 am-7 pm; Sunday 11 am-6 pm

Facebook @atxrestore | Instagram @atxrestore

Additional Resources:

Find your local Austin Habitat ReStore to shop or drop-off donations

Check out our discount days

Learn about the items we accept / cannot accept

Schedule a free donation pick-up

Shop the online ReStore

Review homeowner requirements and apply for a home with Austin Habitat for Humanity

Get involved as a volunteer

