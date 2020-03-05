Louis Shanks Art & Design Featuring Bobby Berk And John Douglas

Louis Shanks Furniture will hold a special event with interior designer Bobby Berk, one of the stars of the popular Netflix series Queer Eye and world-renowned drummer and rock & roll fine artist John Douglas on Thursday, March 5th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Bobby Berk is best known as the design guru on Netflix’s Queer Eye, but his rise to fame didn’t happen overnight. After years in the creative and design field, he took the leap to start his own brand. Epitomizing hip, urban luxury, Berk’s designs reflect a stylish and youthful spirit that perfectly fits any lifestyle.

Fresh off drumming with the legendary Aerosmith at the Grammy Awards, John Douglas is kicking off his 2020 North American Art Tour in Austin, Texas with a special presentation at Art & Design. Not only is John Douglas’ artwork of rock and roll icons some of the most famous and highly collected among celebrities and art enthusiasts around the world, but Douglas has toured the globe with multi-platinum musicians including ZZ Top, Van Halen and Bon Jovi. Along the way, he has created one-of-a-kind masterpieces of rock and roll icons including Joe Perry (Aerosmith), Stevie Nicks, Dave Grohl (Foo Fighters), Bono (U2) and The Rolling Stones. These original works of art are, in a word, extraordinary. John Douglas is represented by Russell Collection Fine Art Gallery.

The collaboration is part of a program created by KMFA Classical 89.5 radio, Austin Home Magazine, and Louis Shanks Furniture called Art & Design. The program pairs a new artist each month with an interior designer to create a custom gallery in the Louis Shanks showroom. This event creates a space for consumers to view art in a natural setting as it might appear in a home or office space and gives artists the opportunity to be exposed to consumers actively seeking to purchase art and home décor items.

The Art & Design Gallery Opening featuring Douglas’ work along with interior design by Bobby Berk will take place on Thursday, March 5 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Louis Shanks Furniture, located at 2930 West Anderson Lane, Austin, TX 78757. Both Berk and Douglas will be on hand and guests will also enjoy light bites from Cover 3 restaurant along with sips by Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Milam & Greene Whiskey, and Topo Chico Mineral Water. Alex Lew from Austin Classical Guitar will also perform at the event.

