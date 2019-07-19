Holy Cakes at Holy Roller

Holy Roller has recently rolled out a new nightly dinner special and a cake slice of the day. Holy Roller’s Pastry Chef Jim Gilbert came by the studio to show us how to make his yellow cake pancakes.

Holy Roller Pancakes: yields 6-8 pancakes

Butter, unsalted (softened) – 4 Tbsp

Sugar, granulated – 6 Tbsp

Eggs – 1 each

Egg Yolk – 1 each

Salt – 1/4 tsp

All Purpose Flour – 1 C.

Baking Powder – 1 tsp

Buttermilk – 1 C.

Vanilla Extract – 2 tsp

Almond Extract – 1/4 tsp

Whisk all dry ingredients together fully and set aside. Using a stand mixer or hand held mixer, cream butter and sugar until fluffy. Add Egg, Yolk and Salt. Stop mixing and scrape bottom and sides of bowl. Add half of dry mixture and mix on low speed until incorporated. Add half of Buttermilk, and all extracts. Mix on low until incorporated. Scrape bowl again. Repeat steps 4 and 5 with remaining ingredients until fully mixed. Heat Pan or griddle to medium-high heat. Brush with butter or cooking spray. Pour 1/4 C -1/3 C batter onto surface and cook until bubbles form throughout the surface of the pancake. Flip pancake when the majority of the bubbles have popped. Cook second side of pancake for roughly 2 additional minutes or until light brown in color.

Holy Roller is known for its punk rock theme and nostalgic brunch-centric fare. Their menu includes fresh biscuits and pastries, mouthwatering egg dishes, sandwiches, stunning dinner plates and devilish desserts.

You can eat at their downtown diner for brunch, lunch or dinner any day of the week. Also make sure to try their unforgettable cocktails and a creatively curated list of craft beers and wines.

With their unique decorations and attitude you’ll be sure to have an experience you won’t forget! Learn more at www.holyrolleraustin.com.