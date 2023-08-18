HOLO Footwear launched in 2020 as a brand making “sustainable, attainable and all-terrain-able” shoes using recycled and biodegradable materials as much as possible. HOLO has partnered up with Kampgrounds of America Inc. (KOA) to deliver two styles of what HOLO founder Rommel Vega calls “the ultimate sustainable camping shoe.” Rommel joined Senior Vice President of Marketing for KOA, Diane Eichler, to talk to Studio 512 about the companies’ new offerings.

Tell us about KOA and what y’all do.

“At KOA, our mission is to connect people to the outdoors and each other. That’s why our 500+ campgrounds across North America make it easy to enjoy the beauty of nature and share adventures with family and friends. Our wide variety of family-friendly campgrounds and amenities provide the perfect place to get away, unwind and enjoy camping in the great outdoors.

“Whether you need a perfect site to pull into on your next RV road trip or a cozy spot where you and your kids can pitch your tent for the weekend, KOA is sure to have the ideal campsite for you. At KOA, we help people get outside because we know it changes them on the inside.”

Tell us about what kind of trends you’re seeing in outdoor fashion and gear.

“According to KOA’s latest monthly survey, campers are twice as likely to say that they plan to spend more on camping clothing and gear this year compared to last year – and 1 out of 10 campers view recycled or biodegradable materials as most important within their gear selection.

“It was a natural fit for KOA to partner up with a sustainable shoe brand like HOLO Footwear.”

Tell us more about HOLO Footwear and y’all’s mission.

“HOLO was created with a want to shake up the footwear industry by creating sustainable and attainable shoes made with recycled materials.

“At HOLO, we believe in great design, great style, and a brighter future for our planet – and we don’t think you should have to choose between style, comfort, or mother earth. The HOLO goal is to give everyone the opportunity to go outside and explore in stylish, sustainable, and attainable (aka affordable) performance footwear. We strive, so you never have to compromise.”

What two shoe styles are part of the HOLO x KOA collaboration?

“Maverick and Credimus are available in both men’s and women’s sizes. In Maverick, you can lace-up in a renegade look with a responsive ride and all-day cushioned comfort. With Credimus, you can slip into all-day comfort and style, and get outside. We mean that literally! The eco suede heel makes this shoe a great one to slip on for ease popping in and out of your tent or RV.”

You’re hosting a special event at Nordstrom Barton Creek this Saturday – tell us more!

“It’s going to be so much fun – there’s going to be a beautiful display, there will be selfie stations, giveaways and iced s’mores lattes! Stop by during store hours from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and see what KOA x HOLO has to offer.”

Where are some places that locals can go glamping or camping at KOA nearby?

“There are nearly 30 KOA locations across Texas, 5 of which are within 100 miles of Austin. Check out:

Leander / NW Austin KOA Holiday

San Antonio / Alamo KOA Holiday

Bryan / North College Station KOA Holiday

Kerrville KOA Journey

…in addition to Austin East KOA Holiday, where we’re speaking today.”

Stop by the #CampNordy KOA x HOLO shoe experience on Saturday, August 19th. Learn more about HOLO Footwear at HOLOFootwearInc.com and book your next getaway with KOA at KOA.com.

This segment is paid for by HOLO Footwear and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.