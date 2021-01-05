Holiday Takedown Service With Moxie Space

Sara Fritsch of Moxie Space will help with un-tinseling the tree: sometimes the it’s hard to work up the spirit! Her Holiday Takedown Service means that you can relax into the new year, and leave the boxing and packing to the professionals.

The Moxie Space team “will remove ornaments, lights, garlands, and any other tree décor and pack them neatly away. We’ll even provide organizing and storage products if you need them.”

Sara also has some quick tips for taking down Christmas yourself:

String lights around a piece of cardboard, and give them a label (“tree lights” or “outside front of house”). This will keep you from guesswork in another 11 months!

She always suggests gloves to take your ornaments down, no matter what your tree is made of! Small bits of plastic or greenery can irritate hands that are already dry in winter.

Sara has a lot of suggestions for holiday storage, including ornament boxes, foam pouches, cord wraps and standard bins.

What about if you’re struggling to find space to put all those new gifts that have been unwrapped? If you need to do a purge, Sara has 5 quick tips in a blog post.

Sara is a professional organizer who wants you to “spend more time living your life, instead of struggling with your stuff.” Learn more about Moxie Space’s services here, and be sure to follow along on Instagram.