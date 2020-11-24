Holiday Party Preps

The winner of Season 12 Food Network Star Chef Tregaye Fraser is best known for bringing fun and creativity to the foods we enjoy. Now, as the country deals with social distancing, this Food Network star shares some timely suggestions for holiday hosting in a pandemic. The gatherings may be smaller, but that doesn’t mean you can’t be creative. Let Tregaye show you how to spice up your holidays with good food. You’ll enjoy letting this famous “foodie” share her vast “hosting” experience.

TREGAYE’S TOP HOLIDAY HOSTING TIPS :

· CALORIE SAVINGS—Creatingtasty creations with fewer calories

· BEVERAGE BEST–Choosingthe right beverage for a fun gathering

· SNACK TRAY—Giving yourguest a can’t-miss selection

· GUMMY FUN—Don’t forget to havesomething to get the kids excited, too

Sponsored by Kellogg’s Town House®, In The Raw®, VinPorter, HARIBO. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.