December is right around the corner; are you doing any festive hosting this holiday season? Support a local business and thrill your guests with fun offerings from BOXT, which is luxury boxed wine. Founder Sarah Puil joined Studio 512 to talk about what BOXT is offering now.

Sarah brought a Mulled Wine recipe, which says says “is perfect for the dropping temperatures.”

Sarah’s Mulled Wine:

“Grab a small Crock Pot – mine doubles as a great option for queso! Put it on low, simmer these ingredients together for about four hours. Not only will your house smell amazing, your guests will have a delicious beverage to sip on, too!”

Ingredients:

Sliced oranges and whole cranberries. “I love sugar-coated dried oranges from Trader Joe’s. They make everything look gorgeous.” BOXT Profile #6 / Zinfandel – 750 mL Whole spices, including 2 cinnamon sticks, 3 star anise, 4 whole cloves and all spice 1/4 cup of brandy 1 tablespoon honey

Garnish a glass with a cinnamon stick, cranberries and an orange slice.

“We’ve just released our new 8-wine tasting kit, which is perfect for the holidays! All 8 wines come in a really cool tube that creates a perfect pour size. In each kit, there’s a virtual sommelier-guided wine tasting available, as well as a $40 gift card to help you get a full-size box of whatever wine you fancy most!

“This holiday season, we are popping up all over! We can bring a BOXT Wine Bar to your holiday party, whether it’s at your home or office. We can also arrange for a private 8-wine tasting experience for you and your friends as you celebrate this holiday season!

“BOXT is at the Sustainable Food Center Farmers Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mention Studio 512 when you see us in person for 30% off!

“Also we are excited that our wines are now available to enjoy at over 80 locations around town, including Number28 downtown, Gibson on S. Lamar, Mean Eyed Cat, Gueros, Maudies Lake Austin, Tiny Grocer, The Sour Duck on the East Side, Blue Lacy in Mueller, Taco Flats, Vintage Books & Wine, Last Stand Brewing, The Tavern, Houndstooth Domain & MLK, Cenote, Parlor & Yard, Conans North & South, Vincents Pub, Aviator Pizza, Lavaca Street Bar in Domain, Nomadic, Barton Springs Saloon. There are lots of options to try BOXT wine, but if you want to bring home a box for yourself, our website is the way to order!”

Studio 512 viewers: use code STUDIO512HOLIDAY for 30% off your order on everything site-wide! Visit DrinkBOXT.com to start shopping today.