Cozy up at Honey Moon Spirit Lounge with one of their festive new cocktails including Santa’s Little Helper made with Flor de Caña 12 Year Rum, Licor 43, and House Nog and their Rye Thyme made with Still Austin Rye, Thyme Liqueur, Vermouth, and Angostura.

Hunter Gentry, General Manager, joined Rosie to tell us more.

Honey Moon will also be showing holiday movies on Tuesdays in December through December 20th. The lineup is National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation on 12/13 and Scrooged on 12/20. Honey Moon movie nights cost $5 per person and each showing kicks off at 8 p.m. Get tickets here.