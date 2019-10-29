Holiday Magic in Galveston

Living in Texas we’re used to warmer winters so instead of wishing for a white Christmas, why not head down to the coast for some holiday magic? Mary Beth Bassett is the Public Relations Director for the Galveston Island Visitor’s Bureau, and she joined us in studio to tell us about some of their upcoming holiday events.

What’s happening in Galveston over the holiday season?

“There’s so much to do! From Moody Gardens Festival of Lights and Ice Land, to Dickens on the Strand, Surfing Santa at Schlitterbahn, holiday performances at The Grand 1894 Opera House, the Polar Express experience, holiday shopping and much more. The fun begins November 15 and it lasts through early January.”

Tell us more about Dickens on the Strand.

“This is the 46th year for the festival that takes place in Galveston’s historic downtown among the Victorian architecture that lines the streets. Festival goers are encouraged to dress in Victorian costumes to fully participate in the fun. There’s music, parades, food and craft vendors. And, a descendant of Charles Dickens himself will make an appearance. Dickens on the Strand takes place on the first weekend in December, the 6th through the 8th.”

You mentioned the Polar Express. Tell us more about that.

“The Polar Express will take place at the Galveston Railroad Museum on weekends November 15 through December 29. Set to the soundtrack of the motion picture, The Polar Express will be theatrically recreated to immerse passengers in the sights, sounds and intrigue of this classic children’s tale while they are whisked away for a magical one-hour trip to meet Santa. This attraction is slated to remain in Galveston for the next five years. Tickets for this year are sold out, but tickets for 2020 will go on sale in July.”

If you’re Interested in heading to Galveston for some Holiday Festivities and want more information you can visit them online at www.galveston.com/holidaymagic or give them a call at (888) 425-4743.

