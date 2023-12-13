The holidays are here, which means office parties, evening gatherings and festive attire! Claire Saldaña of Style Done Easy stopped by Mays Street Boutique in Round Rock to come up with women’s fashion looks that shine.

Claire’s picks:

An LBD (little black dress) in peplum with patent leather loafers and gray polka-dotted tights

A plaid sweater with surprising sparkle – the sequins are clear, so the plaid shines through, but the look is elevated! Try this preppy approach with a white button-up shirt underneath and distressed denim. Claire paired this look with warm, camel-colored booties.

A berry-colored dress, perfect to add some pops of blue for Hanukkah sparkle.

A leather-pants-and-shacket combo. Claire likes this comfy, casual approach for outdoor celebrations! The shacket on the shoulders still adds warmth, and it gives you the ability to highlight your waistline with a French-tucked sweater underneath.

If you’re looking to wow, Claire suggests going outside of the box for NYE! Instead of gold, silver or black, she pulled this periwinkle blue one-shoulder bodycon dress that is sure to impress.

Claire says, “Mays Street Boutique was a great place to find holiday garb! You walk in and you’re greeted with lots of great gift options, and the clothing is a great find! Shopping at Mays Street means you’re supporting local for the holidays.”

Claire has worked with local boutiques in the past, and now runs her own styling business! She wants to help you find steals and deals. She can also come to you for personal styling and wardrobe organizing. Learn more about what services Claire offers on her website, or by following her on social media.