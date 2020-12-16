Holiday Looks 2020 With Kiss N’ Makeup

Amanda Glick of Kiss N’ Makeup chatted with Rosie about makeup trends we’re seeing for the 2020 holiday season. She mentioned:

The red lip. This look is a little more high-maintenance than other lipstick choices, but it really makes a pop, and can dress up an outfit! Amanda suggests setting your red lip: once you’re done applying lipstick, gently set a tissue on top and use a big, fluffy makeup brush to dust on a little translucent powder. The powder works its way through the holes of the tissue to set the lip beautifully!

This look is a little more high-maintenance than other lipstick choices, but it really makes a pop, and can dress up an outfit! Amanda suggests setting your red lip: once you’re done applying lipstick, gently set a tissue on top and use a big, fluffy makeup brush to dust on a little translucent powder. The powder works its way through the holes of the tissue to set the lip beautifully! The fuschia lip. If you’re staying at home and Zooming for holiday greetings, a fuschia lip can really set the scene! Amanda says to make sure you keep the rest of your makeup fresh and minimalist in order to keep the look youthful.

If you’re staying at home and Zooming for holiday greetings, a fuschia lip can really set the scene! Amanda says to make sure you keep the rest of your makeup fresh and minimalist in order to keep the look youthful. Fun eyeliners are a response to socially-distanced masked events. Look out for colors like metallic silver and turquoise. You can even play with decals like pearls and rhinestones for a one-of-a-kind holiday glam!

are a response to socially-distanced masked events. Look out for colors like metallic silver and turquoise. You can even play with decals like pearls and rhinestones for a one-of-a-kind holiday glam! Pale pink makeup is Amanda’s favorite this season, and it works on all skin types. It keeps skin fresh and dewy in the midst of the cold and dry holiday season. Play with pink shades on eyes, cheeks and lips!

makeup is Amanda’s favorite this season, and it works on all skin types. It keeps skin fresh and dewy in the midst of the cold and dry holiday season. Play with pink shades on eyes, cheeks and lips! Glowy holiday looks are always in. All-over bronzing and highlight looks lively, and you don’t have to put so much effort into a perfect eyeliner wing or well-filled lip! Make sure to touch the spots that the sun would naturally tan to make this look its most believable.

If you want to learn more about services offered at Kiss N’ Makeup, visit kissnmakeup.com. You can also call to make an appointment at (512) 388-1150.

Sponsored by Kiss N’ Makeup. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.