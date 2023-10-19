Do you need to get a little curb appeal? Marian Mayer, Founder & Designer at Waterloo Outdoor Design Build, spoke with Studio 512 about what her company offers.

“We are a full-service landscape design and build firm in Austin, Texas. We excel at transforming outdoor residential spaces throughout the greater Austin area into striking spaces. Our designers work closely with each client to improve the aesthetic appeal and raise resale value for homes. We’ll communicate effectively and promptly as we complete your project while drawing inspiration from both traditional and modern influences.

“Austin is known for long periods of dry weather, but that doesn’t mean you can’t turn your residential landscape into a lush oasis. Our designers can enhance your property with a wide variety of features, including all of the following: Reflecting Pools, Waterfalls, Streams, Fountains, Water Gardens and Ponds. Water is at a premium here in Austin, so we use smart features to recycle water and conserve resources. Once it’s installed, surround your new water feature with the appropriate plants and lighting to complete the tranquil ambiance.

“To create the perfect central Texan landscape, we’ll collaborate with you through a series of meetings to hone your vision before we bring it to life. It all starts with an exploration of how you’d most like to enjoy your property. Whether you want to create an outdoor entertainment space, grow your own fruits and vegetables, or cultivate a gorgeous succulent garden, our team will find ways to tailor those features to your specific property. Our team has the experience and resources to make transformative changes on your property. Whether you’re working on an undeveloped property or simply refreshing your look, our team will help you make the right impression.

“One of our primary focuses at Waterloo Outdoor Design Build is on creating something that you can enjoy for years to come. Not only do we create beautiful outdoor spaces – we also make them as easy as possible to maintain.”

“At the request of my crew, we’re also starting to offer Holiday Light Installation & Takedown. We can do custom Christmas/holiday lights or seasonal lighting year-round. Don’t fuss with the ladder, the knotted strings and the crick in the neck: let us do the hard work for you!”

