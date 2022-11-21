This holiday season at The Driskill, locals can check out a 16-foot Christmas tree in the lobby, sip on a Pumpkin Spice Martini or The Nutcracker cocktail in the famous Driskill Bar or support a local cookie swap for a good cause.

The Driskill is excited to present several happenings to bring cheer to the community this holiday season. Every corner of the hotel has transformed for the holidays and every space being decked out with festive lights and decorations – from the famous Driskill Bar to the grand staircase and the 16-foot Douglas fir Christmas tree in the lobby. Visitors can expect philanthropic cookie swaps to holiday cocktails as the iconic hotel offers Austinites an opportunity to participate in festive traditions dating back to its opening in 1886.

The Driskill will kick off its favorite season with a ceremonial Tree Lighting, accompanied by live music and cocktails, on December 1 at 6 p.m. Locals are invited to stop by the hotel anytime in December to enjoy the Texan Christmas ambiance and a signature 16-foot Christmas tree in the lobby.

A gingerbread village, which has been decorated by the children at Dell Children’s hospital and hotel staff, will be visible on the property. A tradition of over 50 years, Cookies for Caring also continues the legacy of The Driskill’s beloved and charitable bake sales. While originally organized to save the hotel from demolition in 1969, all profits from the cookie sale now contribute to the Austin American-Statesman Season for Caring initiative. This program helps families in need pay for utilities, medical and dental care, groceries, and other essentials, and funds higher education and training to achieve self-sufficiency. Locals can purchase cookie tins here from now until the pick-up event on Wednesday, December 14 from 3 to 6 p.m.

The famous Driskill Bar will welcome two holiday cocktail specials to celebrate the seasons – a Pumpkin Spice Martini and The Nutcracker. Patrons can sip at the bar and enjoy live music every night. Afternoon Tea, the long-standing tradition of three courses of classic French favorites from Chef Mark Dayanandan with bottomless tea, has extended dates to feature special holiday flavors. Link to book at 1886 Café & Bakery.

For more information on holiday events at The Driskill click here.