Laura Garrett, Store Manager of Hearth & Soul and Jennifer Johnson, Design & Merchandising Manager, joined Rosie to talk about some great holiday gifts you can find in store.
Gifts for friend, neighbor, hair stylist, teacher, dog walker:
- Himalayan – Tray Candle
- It is a gorgeous antiqued, centerpiece candle that is hand carved from a single slab of solid and sustainable mango wood
- Comes in 3 scents, tobacco bark, red current & grapefruit pine
- We also sell refill kits so it is the gift that keeps on giving!
- Weighted Gnome
- Comes in red plaid & taupe plaid, these are a adorable addition to your mantle or book shelf!
- Paint Anywhere – Paint by Numbers
- Comes with brushes, acrylic paint & the canvas!
- Poppy – Popcorn Canister
- Adorable canisters with a variety of flavors, our favorite is the Christmas Confetti!
Gifts for sister, daughter, mom, wife:
- Adina Reyter – Groovy Charms
- A great gift to start or add to their collection! 14K gold with pave diamonds.
- Bond No. 9 – New York Flowers
- A celebratory scent that opens with sparkling notes, almost like popping the cork off a bottle of champagne.
- Zeynep Arcay – Wrap Leather Blazer
- Crafted of smooth lambskin leather
- 100% silk lining
- Designed in Istanbul
- Shiraleah – Carina Slippers
- Packaged ribbon wrapped, this item makes a great gift option in addition to completing your nighttime solace
Gifts for brother, husband, son, dad:
- Turtlebox – Waterproof speaker
- Waterproof
- Premium Sound
- Made in Houston
- Brackish – Feather Bow tie
- Each of these one of a kind handmade bowties are crafted of genuine feathers with a grosgrain wrapped center
- Sempli – Monti Birra Gift Box
- The Monti-Birra Beer Glasses are flat bottomed but feature a raised core to help enhance the drinking experience of carbonated beverages.
- These glasses come in a set of two, so you and a friend can enjoy a couple brews!
- Faherty – Epic Quilted Fleece Vest
- Midweight fleece vest is endlessly versatile as a layering piece!
- We wear it over shirts or under jackets on colder days.
Upcoming Events
December 1 – December 25 | 25 Days of Giveaways
- Visit us in-store to enter for a chance to win our daily giveaway!
Moving Sale – Up to 60% Savings
- Shop a selection of womens & mens apparel, accessories, home decor, shoes & furniture up to 60% off!
December 18 – December 24 | Criquet Trunk Show
- Shop a curated collection of Criquet clothing at the Hearth!
December 20 5-7pm | Guys Night Out
- Calling all guys! Join us for beer, bourbon, bites & live music to celebrate the season!
December 20 – December 24 | Cheers to the Procrastinators
- Join us for sips, samples & last minute shopping!
Hearth & Soul is your one stop shop this holiday season!