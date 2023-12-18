Laura Garrett, Store Manager of Hearth & Soul and Jennifer Johnson, Design & Merchandising Manager, joined Rosie to talk about some great holiday gifts you can find in store.

Gifts for friend, neighbor, hair stylist, teacher, dog walker:

  • Himalayan – Tray Candle
    • It is a gorgeous antiqued, centerpiece candle that is hand carved from a single slab of solid and sustainable mango wood
    • Comes in 3 scents, tobacco bark, red current & grapefruit pine 
    • We also sell refill kits so it is the gift that keeps on giving! 
  • Weighted Gnome
    • Comes in red plaid & taupe plaid, these are a adorable addition to your mantle or book shelf! 
  • Paint Anywhere – Paint by Numbers
    • Comes with brushes, acrylic paint & the canvas! 
  • Poppy –  Popcorn Canister 
    • Adorable canisters with a variety of flavors, our favorite is the Christmas Confetti! 

Gifts for sister, daughter, mom, wife:

  • Adina Reyter – Groovy Charms
    • A great gift to start or add to their collection! 14K gold with pave diamonds. 
  • Bond No. 9 – New York Flowers
    • A celebratory scent that opens with sparkling notes, almost like popping the cork off a bottle of champagne. 
  • Zeynep Arcay – Wrap Leather Blazer
    • Crafted of smooth lambskin leather
    • 100% silk lining
    • Designed in Istanbul 
  • Shiraleah – Carina Slippers
    • Packaged ribbon wrapped, this item makes a great gift option in addition to completing your nighttime solace

Gifts for brother, husband, son, dad: 

  • Turtlebox  – Waterproof speaker
    • Waterproof
    • Premium Sound
    • Made in Houston
  • Brackish – Feather Bow tie 
    • Each of these one of a kind handmade bowties are crafted of genuine feathers with a grosgrain wrapped center
  • Sempli – Monti Birra Gift Box
    • The Monti-Birra Beer Glasses are flat bottomed but feature a raised core to help enhance the drinking experience of carbonated beverages. 
    • These glasses come in a set of two, so you and a friend can enjoy a couple brews!
  • Faherty – Epic Quilted Fleece Vest 
    • Midweight fleece vest is endlessly versatile as a layering piece!
    •  We wear it over shirts or under jackets on colder days.

Upcoming Events

December 1 – December 25 | 25 Days of Giveaways

  • Visit us in-store to enter for a chance to win our daily giveaway! 

Moving Sale – Up to 60% Savings 

  • Shop a selection of womens & mens apparel, accessories, home decor, shoes & furniture up to 60% off! 

December 18 – December 24 | Criquet Trunk Show

  • Shop a curated collection of Criquet clothing at the Hearth! 

December 20 5-7pm | Guys Night Out 

  • Calling all guys! Join us for beer, bourbon, bites & live music to celebrate the season! 

December 20 – December 24 | Cheers to the Procrastinators 

  • Join us for sips, samples & last minute shopping! 

Hearth & Soul is your one stop shop this holiday season!  