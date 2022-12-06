Zaid and Audrey of 7th Street Candle Co joined Steph and Rosie to share some holiday gift ideas from their latest collection.

They shared their brand new concrete collection which includes candle vessels, tea light holders and match strikers. It’s all done in collaboration with ATX concrete artist Forever Wyld.

Their newest candle is the pine warbler and is part of a series that highlights Texas birds. Each candle comes with a QR code where you can learn more about your bird and how it inspired the candle. This collection is all about inspiring people to take notice of the wonderful nature here in Central Texas.

If you’re in need of a stocking stuffer idea…7th Street Candle Co just released their refillable oil based car freshener!

15% of their December sales will support Austin Parks Foundation. To place an order or for more information go to 7thStreetCandle.co and to receive your candles in time for Christmas make sure to order by December 15th.