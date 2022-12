Laura Stuart of Laura Elizabeth Jewelry joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to talk about her holiday gift guide.

Shop all jewelry at LauraElizabethJewelry.com. Follow Stuart on social media @LauraElizabethJewelry.

This segment is paid for by Laura Elizabeth Jewelry and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.