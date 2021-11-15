Holiday Gift Guide With Janet St. Paul Studio

Janet St. Paul joined Steph and Rosie to share holiday gift ideas for everyone. Check out her gift guide below!

Easy, Beautiful Gifts For Friends:

Nest candles – holiday , hearth , birchwood pine , cypress & snow

A Gift For That Special Someone:

60 min relaxing facial w/ Nicole Marie…who doesn’t want to rest for a bit and leave feeling great!?!

Something Anyone Would Enjoy: Personal Fragrances

Nest Perfume & I Purforma ( La Notte di Angelica) from Italy; handcrafted fragrances from clean, beachy notes, to soft earthy, balanced scents

For The Beauty Lover:

Hair treatment gift certificate or treat them to a combo of services

Best Girlfriend Gifts:

Texture spray… from Milbon & L’Oreal your friends will love you for giving them “ a hair-do in a can!”

For YOU:

Nothing is as relaxing as giving to yourself some feel good nourishment, if you have a party or even a fun dinner with girlfriends come have a hair treatment & blow out at Janet St. Paul Studio and consider treating yourself to a makeup application too!

For more information or to book an appointment go to JanetStPaul.com