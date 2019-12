Kelsey Bridges with Hearth & Soul came to Studio 512 to give us her gift guide for 2019!

Hearth and Soul is a gathering place and shopping experience where you can discover beautiful things for yourself, your home or someone special in your life. Their curated collection of simple, modern and classic items, including top brands and artisan goods, will both warm your heart and feed your soul.

To learn more visit hearthandsoul.com.