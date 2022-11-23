Electric Shuffle, the concept on a mission to amplify the moments people share together through immersive games, delightful cocktails, immaculate vibes, and stunning spaces, has officially opened its doors in the Rainey Street Historic District across from Hotel Van Zandt – its second location outside of the United Kingdom. Saving shuffleboard from the back of the bar, Electric Shuffle places a contemporary and high-tech spin on the already beloved game of shuffleboard along with beautiful interior design, social atmosphere, and delicious food and cocktail offerings.

Experience the electrifying fun on weekdays during Happy Hour from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. where guests can gather to enjoy a selection of fan-favorite cocktails for $7 alongside endless fun at the shuffleboard tables. Reservations can be made for 4 to 20 friends for one hour of shuffleboard at $10 or 90 minutes at $15 per person.

LIMITED TIME COCKTAILS

WHEN: Available from November 28th to December 25th

Gingerbread Espresso Martini ($13) – Vanilla vodka, coffee liqueur, espresso, gingerbread; Garnished with gingerbread cookie crumble rim

Vanilla vodka, coffee liqueur, espresso, gingerbread; Garnished with gingerbread cookie crumble rim Mistletoe Mule ($13) – Cranberry vodka, lime, ginger beer; Garnished with fresh cranberries and mint bouquet

Cranberry vodka, lime, ginger beer; Garnished with fresh cranberries and mint bouquet Thanksgiving Sliders ($16) – Hawaiian roll, turkey, cranberry chutney, stuffing

Hawaiian roll, turkey, cranberry chutney, stuffing Pumpkin Pie Cannolis ($12)

SANTA BRUNCH

WHEN: December 17th and 18th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WHAT: Join Electric Shuffle as they celebrate with holiday cheer in the most festive gear with live DJs and holiday tunes – there will be prizes for best dressed (or worst dressed for the ugly Christmas sweater fans). Santa will be on-site with gifts for those on the nice list, and a very special Gamesmaster Elf will offer guests a shot to win at the prize wheel. To top off the celebration, 10 % of sales will be donated to Toys 4 Tots.